in NEWS

Wycliffe Vincent Oduor Was Executed by Police Officers -Lawyer Cliff Ombeta (VIDEO)

189 Views

Top criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta has revealed a video showing suspect Wycliffe Vincent Oduor executed in cold blood by police officers in Kayole.

In various posts which started yesterday, lawyer Cliff Ombeta alleged that rogue police officer with the support of Kayole OCPD, OCS and top special crime prevention unit officers killed the suspect in cold blood so as to take away money they already recovered from him.

The lawyer who is known to represent some of the most hardcore criminals in the country has come out guns blazing and posted the video evidence of the execution even when followers suspected to be police officers dispute his version and send subtle threats his way.

Video of the execution;

The lawyer has maintained that the suspect was executed by a police officer named Ken and others.

DCI accounts posted recently that Wycliffe Vincent Oduor was killed after shootout with police officers, something lawyer Cliff Ombeta strongly disputed. The lawyer promised to share details of the execution and where it was carried out by top detectives.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Confirms First Covid-19 Death In Kenya

Madaraka Express Nairobi-Mombasa Route Suspended Over Coronavirus Threat