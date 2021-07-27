Wycliffe Omwenga was Being Tracked by Unknown People, Family Says

The family of Wycliffe Omwenga, who was found dead in his house in Riruta, Nairobi, last week believes their kin was killed by unknown people who had been tracking him.

Wycliffe was a brother to Kevin Omwenga, who was shot dead on August 21, 2020, in his apartment in Kilimani.

The aspiring politician was the main witness in the case as he was in the house where his brother was killed.

Wycliffe’s distraught family that is yet to come to terms with his sudden death says the deceased was living in fear days before he was found dead.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Ibrahim Onkendi, a relative to Wycliffe, revealed that the deceased relocated to Riruta from Kilimani where he was living with Kevin to keep off from unknown people who were tracking him.

“I was with him until Monday then traveled out of the city in the afternoon hours. Afterward, I could not reach him on phone. That day I asked him why he had moved to Riruta and he told me he wanted a quiet place since he was a main witness in our brother’s case”, said Onkendi.

Onkendi disclosed that Kevin had named Wycliffe as next of kin and that at the time of his death he was in the process of taking over his late brother’s properties.

“In fact, he recently signed some papers to take over Kevin’s properties. It is not true that there was a woman in the house when Wycliffe died as it was reported,” said Onkendi.

The police had earlier said that they were looking for a woman who was reportedly spotted leaving the house on Tuesday night.

Wycliffe was found dead in his house on Wednesday morning.

The door to his house was reportedly locked from inside.

According to the police, the body had some bloodstains.

But Wycliffe’s younger brother says the body had no visible marks to show if there was any struggle.

“There is nothing to show how he died. I have viewed the body and it appears well, the autopsy will reveal the truth,” he said.

The postmortem, Kahawa Tungu understands, will be conducted today.

Wycliffe’s death has raised more questions than answers with a section of Kenyans linking his alleged murder to his role in his late brother’s case.

Wycliffe is said to have been in the kitchen cooking when his brother was shot in the bedroom.

Homicide detectives handling the matter said Kevin was killed over a fake gold deal that he was to seal in Dubai, the weekend he died.

Chris Obure and his bodyguard Robert Bodo Ouko were arrested and charged with the murder of Kevin. The case is pending in court.

