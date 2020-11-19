in BUSINESS, NEWS

Wyckliffe Shamiah Confirmed As CMA Substantive CEO

CMA CEO Wyckliffe Shamiah. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed Wyckliffe Shamiah as the CEO to replace Paul Muthaura.

Shamiah has been serving in an acting capacity since January 2020.

Mr Shamiah has been the director of market operations since November 2011.

Shamiah was CMA’s nominee to the Council of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya for more than 10 years and a representative of the Authority to the Financial Stability Board Regional Consultative Committee for Sub-Saharan Africa.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FCPA)(K) and holds a Masters in Business Administration (Finance Option) from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics and Economics from Egerton University.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

CMAWyckliffe Shamiah

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tanzania’s Police Boss Dismisses Lissu’s Assassination Claims, Tells Him To Return Home
butita

Comedian Butita Takes Legal Action Against Mall of Africa for Brand Violation