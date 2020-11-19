Wyckliffe Shamiah Confirmed As CMA Substantive CEO

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed Wyckliffe Shamiah as the CEO to replace Paul Muthaura.

Shamiah has been serving in an acting capacity since January 2020.

Mr Shamiah has been the director of market operations since November 2011.

Shamiah was CMA’s nominee to the Council of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya for more than 10 years and a representative of the Authority to the Financial Stability Board Regional Consultative Committee for Sub-Saharan Africa.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FCPA)(K) and holds a Masters in Business Administration (Finance Option) from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics and Economics from Egerton University.

