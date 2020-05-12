Wuhan City To Test Its 11 Million Residents of Covid-19 In 10 Days

China’s Wuhan City, the epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak, is planning a mass testing exercise that will see its 11 million residents tested in 10 days.

An internal document shared online and sources quoted by Reuters indicate that every district in the city has been told to submit a detailed testing plan by Tuesday.

Here we go. Wuhan will test all its 11 million citizens in a 10-day sprint. Something is up, but massive response pic.twitter.com/RTq7KEfMec — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) May 12, 2020

The Wuhan health authority could not be immediately reached for comment, Reuters said.

So far, China has 82,919 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 78,171 recoveries and 4,633 deaths.

China reported a second day of new cases of coronavirus in Wuhan on Monday after a month without new infections.

Authorities had said the disease was under control and schools reopened, and travel to and from the city allowed.

But on Sunday authorities acknowledged one person had tested positive for the virus in Wuhan, and a day later, they said there were five more cases.