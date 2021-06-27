WRC Safari Rally To Be Held Every Year Until 2026 – President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that the WRC Safari Rally will be held in Kenya every year until the year 2026.

This follows an agreement inked between the government of Kenya, Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and World Rally Championship (WRC).

FIA is an association established in June 1904 to represent the interests of motoring organisations and motor car users.

On the other hand, WRC is the highest level of global competition in the motorsport discipline of rallying, governed and organised by the FIA.

Read: Safari Rally: Alternative Routes for Motorists Stranded Along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

President Kenyatta was speaking in Naivasha, where he attended the final day of the WRC Safari Rally 2021 edition.

He was joined by several national leaders among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga , former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui at the Power Stage Finish of the 2021 WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Toyota’s world championship leader Sebastien Ogier won Kenyan Safari Rally on Sunday after overnight leader Thierry Neuville hit a rock and retired his stricken Hyundai.

The WRC Safari Rally returned to Africa for the first time since 2002.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu