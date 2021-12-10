Worst Performance Gave Us Win, Leopards Coach Patrick Aussems Says

AFC Leopards ended a five-game losing streak with a slim 1-0 win over Posta Rangers in the Kenyan Premier League on Thursday.

Washington Munene scored the loner in the first half to seal the much needed win.

However, despite the victory coach Patrick Aussems thinks the team’s performance in the game was very poor.

“Our worst collective performance of the season bring us three points,” tweeted the Belgian.

Read: AFC Leopards Endorse FKF Caretaker Committee

“Players didn’t give up and fought until the last minute. It’s another way to win so congrats guys,” he added.

Aussems has been linked with a move away from the den with Namungo FC of Tanzania his reported next destination.

In the other game of the day, multiple champions Gor Mahia were ruthless against newbies Vihiga Bullets, hammering them 3-0 at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.

George Odhiambo “Blackberry”, Boniface Omondi and Ugandan Peter Lwasa scored the K’Ogalo’s goals.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...