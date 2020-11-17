World’s Only White Giraffe Found in Kenya Fitted With GPS tracking Device

The world’s only white giraffe found in Kenya has been fitted with a GPS tracker at Ishaqbini conservancy in Garissa county after poachers killed two of the three remaining white giraffes.

The giraffe is said to suffer from a rare condition called leucism, that alters its genetic traits, hence the white colour.

A white female giraffe and her calf were killed by poachers in March this year leaving only one surviving giraffe with the rare trait.

Following the deaths, the board of Ishaqbini community conservancy sent a request to the Kenya Wildlife service to have the remaining Male Giraffe fitted with a GPS tracking device.

The exercise was conducted last week with support from the Northern Rangelands Trust and Support Giraffes Now.

“We are thankful for the tremendous help from KWS, Save Giraffes Now and the Northern Rangelands Trust in furthering community efforts to safeguard wildlife species. The giraffe’s grazing range has been blessed with good rains in the recent past and the abundant vegetation bodes well for the future of the white male,” said Ahmed Noor, Manager Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy.

The giraffe was fitted with a GPS device on its horn (ossicone). The device will give hourly updates on the whereabouts of the giraffe enabling rangers to locate it easily and keep it safe from harm.

“I am happy to be part of this collaring exercise that will ensure real time monitoring in time and space as part of National Giraffe Strategy implementation,” said Geoffrey Bundotich, KWS Senior Scientist Eastern Conservation Area

Ishaqbini community conservancy was established in Hara, Kotile and Korisa locations with the aims of conserving the ecosystems while sustaining livelihoods in Ijaara, Garissa County.

The conservancy has directly employed 58 people including 24 scouts.

