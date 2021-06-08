World’s Major Websites Experience Downtime

Several important websites on June 8, 2021 were experiencing downtime including Amazon, Reddit and Twitch.

Others that were reported to be experiencing a downtime include the UK government website gov.uk, the Financial Times, the Guardian and the New York Times.

In Nairobi, Twitter was also experiencing downtime, though it did not affect a big chunk of users hence the effects were not so much felt.

It was reported that that the downtime was as a result of “potential impact to performance with our CDN services”, according to Fastly.

