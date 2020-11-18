WorldRemit Announces Entrepreneurs Program Targeting 50 Small Businesses in Kenya

WorldRemit, the global digital money transfer service, has announced the launch of its WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Program in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and Zimbabwe.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 across Africa, the continent has experienced a significant setback with the businesses of many entrepreneurs taking a hit. These entrepreneurs control the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) landscape, that have made significant contributions to the growth of the African economy especially through the creation of jobs.

WorldRemit says it is kickstarting the investment with an aim of supporting and empowering small businesses to grow.

The program will run from November 2020 till the end of January 2021 and will focus on empowering 50 entrepreneurs each, from the four African countries with business booster packs and a digital business training course to help the program participants develop the required skills to scale and run their businesses successfully.

The training module was developed and will be delivered in partnership with The Nest, a pan-African tech incubation hub reaching entrepreneurs from all sectors, domains and industries across the continent.

WorldRemit has signed Nigerian Music Star Patoranking, as an ambassador for this program. He is expected to help build awareness for the program and highlight how WorldRemit creates opportunities for Africans in entrepreneurship. Patoranking will promote the partnership with WorldRemit and encourage people to enter the competition which will help to build entrepreneurship across Africa.

To participate, WorldRemit customers from around the world are encouraged to send a minimum of £50 (or its equivalent value in their local currency) to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya or Zimbabwe between 2nd November and 31st December 2020.

Winners will be chosen through a draw to nominate the budding entrepreneurs living in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Zimbabwe. The nominated entrepreneurs will receive the WorldRemit Business Booster pack, as well as access to the digital training course.

