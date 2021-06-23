World Economic Forum Names Moringa School a Technology Pioneer

Moringa School, a Kenyan technology education company that provides transformative tech-based learning experiences, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from

around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are

poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

As a result, Moringa’s CEO Audrey Cheng will be invited to participate in World Economic Forum activities, events, and discussions throughout the year. The tech school says it will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

Read: Microsoft Training And Certification To Benefit 2,300 Youth

Over 30% of this years’ community cohort are led by women. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. This year’s cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies are expected to extend to their innovations as tech Pioneer firms shape the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain,

biotechnology, and many more.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which

includes innovation, impact, leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World

Economic Forum’s Platforms.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu