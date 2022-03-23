World Cup Medal Among Pogba’s Stolen Valuables

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has disclosed that burglars stole his World Cup winner’s medal when they broke into his home.

He spoke of his “family’s worst nightmare” last week when his home was burgled during his side’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

His two young children and their nanny were in the house at the time.

“The main thing is that my children are well,” he said.

Speaking about what was taken, Pogba added: “There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal.

“What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident.

“She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked.”

Pogba is in a camp with France before friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa.

“This break gives me a real breath of fresh air,” he added. “I want to have playing time to come back in top form at the club. Wearing this jersey, representing my country, is more than ever a source of pride.”

