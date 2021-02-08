World Bank Extends Sh72 Million Grant to Meru County For Water Supply

The World Bank has extended a 72 Million grant to Meru County towards the improvement of the water supply and sewerage systems in urban areas. Water Trust Fund and Meru Water and Sewerage Services officials signed the grant from the World Bank in an event witnessed by Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

Among the targeted areas include Muriri, Giaki, Nkubu, and Kanyekine where the pipeline will be extended.

Kiraitu also took the opportunity to show appreciation to the government for a Sh1 billion water and sewerage system in Meru town. He appealed for more assistance to cover the Laare, Maua, and Mikinduri towns.

Kiraitu however said that the 180 boreholes his administration had sunk in arid areas were inadequate, they were working very well with President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure all residents get water.

Ms. Kariuki said that the government had so far invested about Sh3.3 billion in water projects in Meru, including the installation of 45 irrigation and sewerage systems. She added that the latest grant was part of the government’s Covid-19 interventions.

“Some of the projects are close to completion,” said the CS.

