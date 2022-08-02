Casual Worker Crushed To Death By Oil Tank In Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo

A 28-year-old man has been reported death after a metal oil tank he was offloading crushed him.

The man identified as Harrison Nduku died in Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo Estate.

Authorities report that he was among workers qho were offloading the tank at the Energy Petrol Station along General Waruinge Road.

The body has since been moved to the mortuary with investigations into the same ongoing.

More to Follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...