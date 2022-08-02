in NEWS

Casual Worker Crushed To Death By Oil Tank In Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo

Crime Scene [Photo/ Courtesy]

A 28-year-old man has been reported death after a metal oil tank he was offloading crushed him.

The man identified as Harrison Nduku died in Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo Estate.

Authorities report that he was among workers qho were offloading the tank at the Energy Petrol Station along General Waruinge Road.

The body has since been moved to the mortuary with investigations into the same ongoing.

