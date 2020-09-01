WomenWork In Partnership With Mastercard Sets Aside Ksh1.5 Billion For Women-led Businesses

WomenWork in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation has launched Rebuild, a program that offers emergency loans and business expertise to women entrepreneurs in Kenya.

The Rebuild Program includes an emergency interest-free short-term working capital loan for businesses, expert-driven business training and support from an engaging peer community of other women entrepreneurs – all delivered online.

This is the first time that WomenWork is running such an initiative in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation in Kenya. The emergency loan facility is aimed at providing a soft landing against COVID-19 which has disproportionately affected women-owned businesses.

The Rebuild business support loans for women-owned businesses by WomenWork is part of the Mastercard Foundation COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program including three other organisations, with technical support from the Grassroots Business Fund and 4G Capital.

The commitment of Ksh1.5 billion from the Mastercard Foundation to help to cushion the economy in Kenya will be channeled through four lead partner organisations in support of a series of interventions that will facilitate business continuity for over 25,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises with less than ten employees and a turn-over below Ksh500,000. The loans are primarily targeted at businesses owned and run by the youth, particularly young women such as those in the WomenWork network.

The short-term emergency loans are for job protection and working capital payable in two months with no interest, collateral or fees to enable the businesses to survive through the pandemic and beyond. The eligibility for the loans includes an outline of the proposed use of funds and the ability to repay. Individual businesses will access loans starting from a minimum of Ksh31,200. Borrowers can apply for additional emergency loans after repayment of the first one.

The loan facility is open to businesses across all sectors that are operational in Kenya for at least six months and have 51 percent or more women shareholding, 50 employees or less, and generate revenues of up to Ksh5 million per annum.

Successful applicants of the Rebuild Program by WomenWork in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation will receive the emergency funds directly to their mobile money accounts.

In addition to the funding, program participants will not only receive a business needs assessment and be able to address any gaps with business experts but also join a network of diverse women entrepreneurs for peer support.

