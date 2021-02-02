Women’s Bodies Must Be Respected – Passaris Says After Omanga Was Mishandled In Kisii

Nairobi woman representative Esther Passaris has condemned the incident that took place in Kisii yesterday that saw nominated Senator Millicent Omanga mishandled.

Taking to Twitter, Passaris stated that women’s bodies should be respected at all times despite their political divide.

“I am deeply appalled and would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible the manner in which Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was manhandled yesterday in Kisii. No matter which side of the political divide we’re on, women’s bodies must be respected at all times,” reads the tweet.

The burial of Kisii deputy governor, Joash Maangi’s father Abel Gongera yesterday turned chaotic after Dagoretti North Simba Arati took the stage.

Addressing the mourners, Arati, a die-hard ODM Party Raila Odinga supporter, asked Deputy President William Ruto to apologize for the violence meted on the Kisii people in 2007.

Moments later, nominated senator Millicent Omanga was thrown off the stage after she tried to address the mourners. She was seen whispering in governor James Ongwae's ear who dismissed her saying, "Just go away." With the 2022 General elections just months away, acts of violence have been witnessed across the country with different political divides spreading their agenda to their supporters.