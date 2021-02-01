Women Leaders Stage Protests Outside Sagana State Lodge After Meeting With Uhuru Was Cancelled

More than 100 women on Monday staged protests outside Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County demanding audience with President Uhuru Kenyatta after a scheduled meeting with the Head of State was cancelled.

Speaking to members of the press, the women leaders from the Central region claimed that they had not been informed of the sudden postponement of the meeting early enough.

Some said they left their homes as early as 3am on Monday morning to make it to the meeting in good time.

The women said they were surprised upon arrival to be told by security teams to leave.

“We had been invited here for a meeting, we arrived by 5am now police officers are telling us to go home, that there is no meeting here today,” Milcah Wamatu told Citizen TV.

Ms Wamatu noted that an invitation to attend the meeting was sent on Sunday evening.

The women, who decried police harassment, vowed to pitch camp at the gate until they get an audience with the Head of State.

“If we do not get an audience with president, then we will not pass the BBI, if he does not talk to us who are above 65 years, we would rather support his deputy who is at least giving our kids wheelbarrows,” said Charity Ngima.

While announcing the postponement of the Clergy and Women Leaders’ consultative meetings on Monday morning, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo said the meetings will be rescheduled and a new date announced.

In his four-day tour of the region, the President held consultative meetings with the political class and the youth as he rooted for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution (Amendment) draft Bill.

