Crime of Passion: Woman’s Jealous Ex-lover Fatally Injures Boyfriend

A man is on the run after he allegedly killed his ex-lover’s boyfriend.

Police are searching for Joseph Macharia who is said to have attacked Loise Kanini’s boyfriend, John Tagei.

According to the DCI, Tagei had paid Kanini a visit when she left briefly to take keys to her son who has left for school.

On her way there, she met with Macharia who sought to find out why she was entertaining another man.

After a while, Kanini noticed that her son had left his keys at home. She went after him leaving Tagei in the house. On her way back, she met her ex boyfriend Joseph Macharia, 33, who stopped her and demanded to know why she had hosted another man in her house. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 2, 2021

“Kanini retorted that following their breakup, she had moved on with her life and the man inside her house had since taken her heart captive,” said DCI.

An enraged Macharia stormed Kanini’s home leading to an ugly confrontation.

A badly injured Tagei was rushed to Wangige Level IV Hospital and later to PCEA Thogoto Hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

“Crime scene detectives documented the scene as their Kabete based counterparts launched a manhunt for Macharia, to answer to murder charges,” added DCI.

Read: Hunt on for Nakuru Man Believed to Have Killed Girlfriend

Members of the public with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts have been asked to share details via 0800722203.

Crimes of passion have been on the rise in recent days. For example, on Tuesday a body of a woman was recovered in her home after being brutally attacked by her boyfriend.

Martha Waithera is suspected to have been killed by her lover of three years, Moses Leparani, at her Lakeview Estate home in Nakuru.

Her lifeless body was discovered by her 10-year-old son.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...