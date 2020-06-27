Woman’s Body Exhumed After Being Killed, Buried By Boyfriend In Kirinyaga

The body of a 27-year-old woman, Eunice Wambui has been exhumed from a shallow grave in Kianderi, Kirinyaga county.

Wambui was reportedly murdered by her 35-year-old lover Simon Murimi and buried earlier in the week.

According to Citizen, family members informed the police authorities after the lover was seen digging a grave and immediately filled it with soil.

The deceased’s body has since been transferred to Kerugoya Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem to be carried out while investigations are ongoing.

In another account of events last month, 34-year-old Edward Mwenda Kairemia suspected to have murdered a woman in Isiolo was arrested one year later after committing the said crime.

Kairemia was arrested in Meru County on Monday, May 25, 2020, after being in hiding for almost one year.

The details of his arrest according to Isiolo Sub-County Police Commander George Kariuki indicated that he was the last person to have been seen with the woman before she turned out dead, buried.

“We have been trailing him for quite some time and we are happy that we have finally arrested him,” said the police commander.

Residents in the region also applauded Kairemia’s arrest adding that justice would finally be served to the family of the murdered woman.

“We laud police for the good work and now want to see justice being served to the aggrieved family,” a resident said.

Issues of domestic violence have been on the rise in the country especially during the Coronavirus pandemic.

