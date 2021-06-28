Woman Wants Moi’s Grandson Jailed after Failing to Show Up for DNA Test

Former President Daniel Arap Moi’s grandson Collins Toroitich has been summoned by a Nakuru Court after he disobeyed orders for a paternity test in a case where he has been sued for child support.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Toroitich failed to show up at the Lancet laboratories in Nakuru on June 18 to have his samples and those of the two children aged 11 and nine taken for DNA tests.

The orders requiring him to have his samples taken for analysis were issued on June 16 by Senior Resident Magistrate Benjamin Limo following the paternity suit filed in March this year by his former wife Gladys Jeruto Tagi.

But the petitioner, through her lawyer David Mongeri, told the court that the accused disobeyed the orders.

The lawyer told the court that his client arrived at the Lancet laboratories as directed by the court and left in the afternoon after it became clear that Toroitch would not show up for the tests.

The petitioner asked the court to jail Toroitich for six months for disobeying valid court orders.

In the new orders issued by the magistrate, Toroitich has been summoned to appear in court in person to defend himself over accusations of contempt of court.

“Summons is hereby issued to Collins Kibet Kiprotich Moi, being the respondent, to personally appear in court to show cause why he should not be committed to civil jail for contempt for a period of six months,” the magistrate said.

In the case, Gladys alleges Toroitich abandoned his children eight years ago, leaving all responsibilities to her.

She is seeking Sh1 million per month to cater for the children’s needs that include food, rent, education, entertainment and maintenance.

Toroitich has disputed the paternity of the children.

In his court documents, the accused sought to have the issue resolved before the matter could proceed.

The court granted his prayer for DNA test, only for him to fail to show up for collection of his samples and those of the minors.

Toroitich is required to appear in person in court on July 13 to defend himself in the case.

