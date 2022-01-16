Woman Takes Own Life After Poisoning Her Children in Murang’a

A woman on Sunday took her own life after poisoning her two children at Kaitika village in Kakuzi, Ithanga sub-county, Murang’a county.

Mary Mulombe is said to have committed the heinous act at around 7.30 am on Sunday morning.

The suspect who was married to a military officer killed her kids aged five and two before locking herself up in the bedroom where she took her life.

At the scene of incident was a suicide note in which the deceased stated that her husband had been unfaithful.

She listed the names of the women involved with her spouse.

In the note she indicated that she had Sh100,000 in her M-pesa account and jolted down the pin. In her KCB account, she said was Sh80,000.

“In my life, I don’t have another man except you. I was so faithful to you but you gave me pain every day,” read the note dated January 16.

“Your girls tell you bye, they will miss you so much.”

Another page was written “Bye”.

Confirming the incident was area sub-county police commander John Ogolla who told reporters that the note was five page long but declined to disclose further details.

The bodies have since been taken to Thika Level 5 hospital.

