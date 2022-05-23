Woman Sues Sonko For Sh450,000 Child Support, Claims He Neglected Teenage Daughter

Mombasa Gubernatorial aspirant Mike Sonko has been sued for Sh450,000 child support by a woman who claims the politician neglected his teenage daughter.

According to Nation, the unidentified woman wants Sh448,450 from the governor to cater for the 15-year-old daughter’s food, shopping, rent, security, clothing, house help, medical cover, education and many other utilities.

The woman, through her lawyer Dan Okemwa also wants the lawmaker compelled to pay Sh86,000 and another Sh30,450 to cater for school-related expenses and uniforms as well as provision of medical cover and upkeep for the girl.

Apparently, the minor in question is a form two student who failed to report to school since opening due to fees arrears. Thus, the mother wants the governor to offset the school fees arrears of 37,000 before the minor can report back to school.

The woman ideally affirms that together with the former county boss, they biologically sired the child and wants equal treatment for her daughter.

“The unequal treatment has affected the minor psychologically as she does not understand why her father is abrasive towards her. Besides, the minor has been bullied and ridiculed in school because of her surname thus causing her emotional trauma and has indicated she wants to be transferred from the school,” says the woman.

More to follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...