Woman Sues House of Grace Bishop David Muriithi for Sh100,000 Monthly Child Support

Renowned Televangelist and House of Grace Bishop David Muriithi has been sued for Sh100,000 monthly child support.

According to the Star, a woman whose identity remains unknown claims he met the televangelist in 2018. The two were in an intimate relationship that led to the siring of their son in 2019. Currently, the child is two years old.

Through her lawyer Danstan Omari, the woman claims that the Bishop was overjoyed upon hearing about the news of the pregnancy and the birth of their son thereafter.

Things then took a wrong turn after the child was born as the Bishop kept mum leaving the woman to singlehandedly take care of the child.

Apparently, Bishop Muriithi intimated that he was just a Bishop with no salary hence he could not contribute to the child support.

“The plaintiff avers that during her pregnancy period, the defendant was supportive and he wilfully provided for her and the unborn child,” lawyer Omari said.

He added,”… avers that Muriithi is a bishop of a reputable church within the Republic of Kenya who lives a high-end life and is not willing to offer his child the same kind of life which is a clear indication of discrimination on his part.”

The woman thus through her lawyer wants the Televangelist to take care of their son until he is of the right age to cater for himself.

She adds that he is of the right age to join school hence it is only fair for the Bishop to provide the basic needs for the child.

