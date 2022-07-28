Woman Who Sued Sonko For Sh450,000 Child Upkeep Withdraws Case

A woman who had sued former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for Sh450,000 child support has withdrawn the case.

The unidentified woman withdrew the case citing she had been coerced to taint the former county boss’s name for Sh1,000,000.

Thus, she now claims to have withdrawn the case unconditionally after soul searching.

“That I have since searched my soul on the matter, considered the suit against the defendant and I now wish to unconditionally withdraw both the Chamber Summons Application and Suit both dated the 12th of May 2022 and further wish to extend my unreserved apologies to the Plaintiff herein and to this Honourable Court,” she said.

Earlier in May, the woman sought Sh448,450 from the former governor to cater for a child she claimed to have sired with Sonko.

Read: Woman Sues Sonko For Sh450,000 Child Support, Claims He Neglected Teenage Daughter

The amount was supposed to cater for the 15-year-old daughter’s food, shopping, rent, security, clothing, house help, medical cover, education and many other utilities.

The woman, through her lawyer Dan Okemwa also wanted Sonko compelled to pay Sh86,000 and another Sh30,450 to cater for school-related expenses and uniforms as well as provision of medical cover and upkeep for the girl.

Responding to the same, Sonko accused the woman of blackmailing him with the intention to extort money. He further asked the woman to hand over the child to him adding that he would take good care of her.

“My family keeps on growing bigger day in and day out, I feel happy and blessed adopting orphans, street families and neglected kids in my home. Hiyo part ya kutoanishwa pesa alafu anaenda kudunda 24/7 ndio hatutaelewana ata kidogo na sitoi hata bob,” the former county boss said.

BREAKING NEWS: Ati: WOMAN who sued Sonko over child upkeep withdraws case; says she was coerced to taint his name in exchange for money. No matter how bad everyone may see me, I have kids who are not mine in my house whom I have well taken care of. pic.twitter.com/J4yqUqj7KK — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) July 28, 2022

