Woman Accused Of Spiking Man’s Drink At A Nyali Club, Stealing Ksh1.7 Million Arrested

Police are holding a 24-year-old woman accused of drugging a man at an entertainment joint in Nyali, Mombasa County, before stealing Ksh1.7 million.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Beatrice Mueni Mbiu stole the victim’s phone before transferring the money from his bank account.

She was arrested by detectives based in Nyali after the victim positively identified her.

The suspect, DCI said, was captured on surveillance cameras on the fateful day, together with her two accomplices, who are still at large.

They have been on the run since the incident was reported on September 8, 2020.

“A woman who spiked her victim’s drink at a Club in Nyali and thereafter stole his phone and transferred Ksh 1.7 Million from his bank account has been arrested by detectives based at Nyali, ” DCI said in a tweet on Saturday night.

“…She will be arraigned next week as search for the other two continues.”

