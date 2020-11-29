in NEWS

Woman Accused Of Spiking Man’s Drink At A Nyali Club, Stealing Ksh1.7 Million Arrested

Beatrice Mueni Mbiu [Photo/DCI]

Police are holding a 24-year-old woman accused of drugging a man at an entertainment joint in Nyali, Mombasa County, before stealing Ksh1.7 million.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Beatrice Mueni Mbiu stole the victim’s phone before transferring the money from his bank account.

She was arrested by detectives based in Nyali after the victim positively identified her.

The suspect, DCI said, was captured on surveillance cameras on the fateful day, together with her two accomplices, who are still at large.

They have been on the run since the incident was reported on September 8, 2020.

Read: Two DCI Imposters Arrested For Attempting To Extort MP

“A woman who spiked her victim’s drink at a Club in Nyali and thereafter stole his phone and transferred Ksh 1.7 Million from his bank account has been arrested by detectives based at Nyali, ” DCI said in a tweet on Saturday night.

“…She will be arraigned next week as search for the other two continues.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

DCINyali

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Just email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mutahi Kagwe

COVID-19 Cases Now At 82,605 As 949 Test Positive

Champions League: Gor Mahia Bag Crucial Away Goal In Kigali