Woman who Sold DP Ruto Roasted Maize Claims He Vanished After Making False Promises

Deputy President William Ruto has been accused of lying by a woman who sold him roasted maize by the roadside back in July in Machakos.

Elizabeth Mueni on Thursday said the second in command is yet to fulfil the promises he made to her.

An emotional Mueni narrated how the DP was supposed to change her life for the better after their meeting.

He was apparently supposed to build her a home, help expand her business and take her daughter back to school.

“When I sold the Deputy President maize, it was my prayer that my situation was going to change entirely. When I heard he was here, I knew it was the end of my troubles,” Mueni said.

For the last couple of months, Mueni has allegedly tried to reach Dr Ruto but all her efforts have proved futile.

“I even wrote him a letter and gave my daughter to take it to him. She hoped that the Deputy President would read the letter and send her to school but that was not the case,” a teary Mueni narrated.

“After a long wait, my daughter came back and told me there was no hope. She said that she would go back to Kisii to continue working as a house help, so that she can support me financially.”

Her daughter, she said, has since ran away from home to work as a maid.

Mueni now wants the presidential hopeful to honour his word. She also stated that her business has dwindled since she met with DP Ruto.

So bad are things back at home that they have been come the village laughing stock for being misled and misused by politicians.

“I am returning my cry to you. What happened? People laugh at me and I have even lost customers. My job is even worse than it was when I met you. Why can’t you help me?” she posed.

“You have the bottom up vision, but do you really know what bottom up is? I am where you left me. Everyone was happy to see my photos with you, but you just vanished after that.”

