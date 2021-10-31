Woman Shot By Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip Says She Was Coerced To An Out of Court Settlement

The woman allegedly shot by Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip now says she was coerced to agree to an out-of-court settlement.

Joy Makena says that the Senator forced her to agree to a settlement of Ksh70,000, or else her two friends who accompanied her “would be jailed”.

“I’ve already become disabled due to the injuries incurred after the shooting incident. I was ready to follow up the matter in court but I declined to do so after he filed an application against my friends and threatened to jail them if I didn’t comply with his demands,” she stated.

In the incident that happened on Sunday, October 24, 2021, the senator claimed that he was acting in self-defense after a knife-wielding gang attacked him.

However, Makena now claims that her friends were trying to separate a fight between the senator and another woman, when he shot her.

“As we tried to flee the incident, he shot me in the leg, I clutched on a tree and crawled to safety,” she said.

On Saturday, the two said that they had agreed to an out-of-court settlement after the senator agreed to foot all hospital bills.

“We have reached an out-of-court settlement with the person I had complained against and I do not wish to further pursue any charges against the accused person. This agreement is entered into without undue influence, coercion or misrepresentation and is binding to the parties,” part of the agreement read.

