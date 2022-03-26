Woman Sentenced to Six Years In Prison for Threatening City Lawyer

A woman has been handed a six year jail term for threatening to kill city lawyer Elvis Abenga back in 2019.

Patricia Kinyua was found guilty of making threats against the lawyer by Kibera senior principal magistrate Esther Boke.

She was found guilty of sending a terrifying text message and loudly threatening the lawyer in an open court.

Kinyua allegedly committed the crime on various days between October 8, 2019, and January 24, 2020, all within Nairobi county, the charge sheet shows.

During trial, the court heard that the lawyer had written her a letter on behalf of her ex-boyfriend about the pregnancy she was carrying, to which she responded by threatening him.

He informed the court that Kinyua sent him a WhatsApp message telling him that he would regret interfering with her boyfriend’s life.

“I received a message from the accused person through my WhatsApp. She told me that I was going to regret interfering in Robert’s pregnancy matter. He was my client and her boyfriend. The accused person sent me the messages repeatedly,” Abenga said.

He informed the court that he reported the incident to the Capitol Hill police station, but Kinyua continued to send him messages.

He also stated that the convict sent him an audio clip in which she threatened to murder him.

“I was in my office when she sent me an audio in Kiswahili ‘nitakuua na mwili yako isipatikane’ loosely translating to ‘I will kill you and your body will never be found’,” he continued.

He left his office and headed to Kisii as soon as he received the message because he was afraid for his life, the court heard.

The accused has disputed the allegations.

“I knew the lawyer through the letter he sent me on behalf of my ex-boyfriend who said that the pregnancy I was carrying wasn’t his. He was a close friend of my boyfriend,” she said.

State counsel Nancy Kerubo called multiple witnesses, including the officer in charge of the inquiry.

Boke said the prosecution had proven the case against the accused.

