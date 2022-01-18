Woman Rep Seat Does Not Require Skills – Ex-Nairobi Diaries Actress Iptisam Says as she Launches Bid

Ali Iptisam Zeid, former Nairobi Diaries actress, has released her manifesto, outlining her plan for Nairobi residents if elected Woman Representative.

Zeid, who is attempting to fill the large shoes left by her predecessors Rachel Shebesh and current County MP Esther Passaris, has divided her grand ideas into four areas.

In a series of Instagram stories, Zeid stated that fostering a conducive economic environment, effective social protection, a healthy and stable population, and security and safety for Nairobi will be at the top of her priority list.

Read: “Somali Bae” Alinur Claims Betty Kyallo Will Run For Nairobi Woman Rep

“A business environment that is conducive for a common mwananchi (mimi na ma hustler wenzangu) 2: Effective social protection. 3: A healthy and stable population. 4: Security and safety, we all need security in 1 way or the other. And the list goes on…,” said Zeid.

And, in response to a query about what abilities she brings to the table, Zeid said that the ‘Woman Rep’ post requires no special qualifications, only confidence.

“I don’t think I need any special skills to be a representative for any government. I am a Kenyan, this is my country, I have the guts and will to take on any challenge in this life, and in this country,” she responded. Read Also: Criticism As Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris Seeks Medical Attention In India

“At my young age am not scared or shaken to announce that am ready to represent my fellow Hustlers, wasee tu hustle tusichoke. HUSTLE TUSICHOKE.” “I will strive as much as possible to make my visions come true,” Zeid added, distinguishing herself from her predecessors. In terms of her favorite presidential candidate, Zeid remained cagey on her choice but noted she was keeping her options open. Her ultimate goal is to bring the country together, she said. Read Also: Why Huddah Wants To Unseat Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris Come 2022 “Well for now am keeping my options open. They both have very good visions. Politics is not an easy game. They both have what it takes. The goal is to unite the country as one,” she said. Sylvia Mulama, Millicent Omanga, and Esther Passaris, the incumbent Nairobi Women’s representative, are all vying for the seat. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...