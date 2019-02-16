Woman Rejects House President Uhuru Awarded The Son

In 2014, one boy, Dennis Ngaruiya, amazed President Uhuru Kenyatta following his outstanding performance during the Kenya Defense Forces Day celebrations at 3KR Barracks in Lanet, Nakuru, which caused him to have some minutes of fame with the head of state.

During the colorful event, Denis recited a poem dubbed, “Our Father,” leaving the President in stitches.

Following his performance then, the Head of State gave an order that a decent house be built for the boy and his single mother, Damaris Wambui Kamau, as a way of showing appreciation to Dennis.

Four years later, a house has been built for them, however, Ms Wambui declines to move into it claiming that it was not what the President had in mind when he ordered a State Official, a Mr Wanjohi to ensure the family had a decent home.

“This is a big joke. Look at this house. It has cracks on the outside and looks like a semi-permanent house while President Kenyatta in his wisdom meant well for us as a family,” Ms Wambui lamented.

She went on to add: “Why is that officer of State House playing tricks on me and my son. One Day President Kenyatta will know these tricks.”

According to one of the local dailies, the house which is located at Murunyu area in Bahati constituency, Nakuru County, has overgrown bushes around it although it has been connected to power and water.

However, State House Spokesperson and Head of Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) Kanze Dena noted that the house is well furnished.

“From the information I am gathering, the house was built and it is furnished but the lady claims the house was made of waste papers. I don’t understand what she meant by that,” Kanze mentioned.

Kanze further noted: “What was agreed upon when the family met the President at State House has been delivered. What is missing is cutlery and mattresses which will be procured.”

She also revealed that the land on which the house stands was procured next to one belonging to Mr Mike Gertone who works at State House.

“Why this family is not living in the house is what I don’t understand. It is only Ms Kamau who can explain to us why she is not occupying the house,” Kanze added.

Ms Wambui currently lives in a rented mud house in Lanet area, approximately four kilometers away from the house she has rejected.

According to her, the house given to her is not the befitting gift that President Kenyatta had in mind for her son.

Mr Gerote, a State House official, weighed in on the issue and affirmed that he knew about the project from its initial stages.

He stated that Dennis’ mother wanted to be given the money to purchase the land.

However, he mentions that he helped identify the plot with the former Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua and purchased the plot at Ksh650,000 and a two bed-roomed house was constructed with an external toilet.

The poem that saw Dennis rise to stardom also had him be invited to meet the President at State House during Mashujaa Day in 2015.

During their meeting, the President directed a State House official, to ascertain that Dennis’ school fees had been paid up in full until he completes university.

