Woman Poisons Three Children Before Taking Own Life in Gilgil

A middle aged woman reportedly killed her three children before taking her own life in their house in Gilgil, Nakuru county.

Gilgil sub-county Police Commander John Onditi confirmed that the lady hang herself in the house after poisoning the three children.

She is said to have been married to a Kenya Defence Forces officer who is away in Somalia. In a suicide note left at the scene, the woman indicated that the husband had not been taking care of their needs as expected.

The middle-aged woman’s neighbours got concerned after failing to see the woman and her children for three days. They also felt a stench emanating from the house, raising their suspicions.

The Gilgil sub-county crime scene squad processed the scene. The bodies are lying at the Gilgil sub-county mortuary.

