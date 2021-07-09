Woman Nursing Gunshot Wound After Being Mistaken for Suspected Killer Caroline Kangogo

A woman is nursing bullet wounds in a case of mistaken identity.

Phanice Chemutai Juma was shot in the abdomen by Ken Muyundo on Thursday night at the Kiminini market, Trans Nzoia county.

After the incident, Muyundo reported the matter to police at the Kiminini Police Station saying he fired just to scare her.

The businessman who runs Iroko Hotel chain, reported the incident at 9:30pm. He told officers that he thought Chemutai was wanted policewoman, Caroline Kangogo.

Muyundo claimed the victim had been calling him incessantly to set up a meeting. He alleged that they did not know each other.

But Chemutai who is recuperating at the Kitale County Referral Hospital said they met and exchanged contact details in the past.

Muyundo has since been arrested and is being grilled.

Police have recovered a l Ceska pistol, a magazine loaded with ten bullets and a spent cartridge, all belonging to Muyundo.

Kangogo is wanted for the murder of two men; police constable John Ogweno and Juja businessman Peter Ndwiga.

According to K24 Digital, the officer on a killing spree could be hiding out in Mathare slums.

A police signal stated that Kangogo was last seen on Tuesday night boarding a motorbike at Kahawa Wendani, which was then driven to Thika Road and branched off at Drive Inn stage.

