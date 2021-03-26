Woman Nabbed For Staging her Own ‘Kidnapping’, Demanding Sh30,000 Ransom from Mother

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a woman who staged her own kidnapping with the hope of defrauding her parents.

According to the DCI, Jane Wamuyu, a resident of Sattelite in Riruta, received disturbing messages from her daughter’s phone number two days ago.

Wamuyu was informed that her daughter, Clare Muthoni, had been kidnapped and her captors were demanding a ransom of 30,000 Shillings to secure her release. “Failure to which, her throat would be slit open,” the message continued.

Have you previously heard of a person who staged his/her own kidnapping with the hope defrauding his/her parents? Detectives last night arrested one such suspect. Two days ago, Jane Wamuyu, a resident of Sattelite in Riruta, received disturbing messages from her daughter’s phone pic.twitter.com/MlGog6yvSt — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 26, 2021

To make the kidnapping look real and serious, a photo of a purportedly shaken Muthoni, with her hands and legs tied was sent to her mother.

Read: Buruburu Househelp Arrested While Attempting To Cross Busia Border With Employer’s Children

“To complete the set, a kitchen knife was also displayed in the photos, sending Muthoni’s mother in a fit of panic, ” DCI said in a tweet on Friday morning.

The mother was warned not to contact the police or risk her daughter dying if she attempted such a move.

But Muthoni later filed a report at the Karen Police Station where detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau immediately swung into action with the hope of rescuing the “victim”.

Their intelligence-led investigations led them to Misiani village in Kangudo.

After laying their ambush, anticipating to pounce on the kidnappers, they found out that there were no kidnappers other than Muthoni who was at a local Bar.

Read Also: Abducted Chinese National Rescued, 4 Including AP Officer Gunned Down

Accompanied by a friend identified as Diana Wanjiku, they had taken up residence at Website Bar, after escaping from Nyeri where they both lived.

Detectives uncovered that Muthoni had hatched the plan to stage her own kidnapping, then demand a ransom from her own mother, ostensibly to secure her release.

DCI said both Muthoni and Diana, who took the photos, are in lawful custody awaiting arraignment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu