Woman In Court To Stop Murunga’s Burial, Claims MP Fathered Her Children

A woman has moved to court in an attempt to stop the burial of late Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga.

Agnes Wangui, through her lawyer Danstan Omari, claims Murunga fathered her two children, who she wants allowed to participate in the late MP’s burial arrangements.

Wangui wants the court to issue orders barring Murunga’s two widows Christabel and Grace from conducting the burial saying there may be concerted efforts to “lock her and her children out of the burial arrangements and the actual burial event”.

The woman also wants the court to order DNA tests to ascertain the children’s paternity.

She wants the remains of the deceased to continue being preserved at Lee Funeral Home until DNA samples have been collected in the presence of licensed pathologists appointed by both parties.

Read: Justus Murunga: The Matungu MP Who Allegedly Abandoned His Family

“I have known Murunga for seven years. Our first encounter was in 2013 when he was a supervisor at Embakasi ranching, while I was a businesswoman engaged in vendition of beverages and snacks within Sewerage area, Ruai,” she says.

In her court documents, she claims that they began dating thereafter and were blessed with their first child with Murunga renting a house for her in Ruai, Nairobi.

She says their romantic relationship hit the rocks after Murunga was elected Matungu MP in 2017.

The MP passed away on Saturday after developing breathing complications at his home in Kakamega County.

Read Also: Concerns As Body Of Late Matungu MP Murunga Transferred To Nairobi From Mumias

“The deceased never wanted the public or his family to learn about the existence of the two children, and, as a result, refused to give me copies of his ID card so that I could process the children’s birth certificates. However, after engaging him in a series of talks, he resumed supporting the minors, though in an irrregular manner until his death on November 14, ” said Wangui.

Murunga’s family has dismissed claims that the first-time MP succumbed to Covid-19.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu