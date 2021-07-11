Woman Mistaken for Alleged Killer Cop Kangogo Claims Attacker Shot Her for Rejecting Advances

A woman mistaken for wanted cop Caroline Kangogo has finally broken her silence.

Speaking to the Nation from her hospital bed, Phanice Chemutai Juma who was shot in the left side of her abdomen, claimed she was attacked for rejecting the shooter’s advances.

Chemutai was shot by Ken Muyundo, a licensed gun owner, on Thursday night in what he claimed was a case of mistaken identity.

But according to the victim who is receiving treatment at the Kitale County Referral Hospital, she met Muyundo on Thursday evening outside a hotel where she had booked s room for the night.

She booked the room at around 6.45 pm after realising that she would not make it back home before curfew.

Chemutai was in town to collect a birth certificate for her younger sister at Huduma Centre in Kitale town.

“She later called asking for money needed to facilitate the process. I sent her the money and in the evening she told me she could not return home due to the curfew,” her mother told the daily.

Later, Chemutai recounted, she left to buy food when she spotted a black Toyota Prado. Inside was Muyundo who called her.

The 20-year-old woman obliged. She claimed that the businessman asked for her phone number with the promise of calling her later.

“He told me he was glad to meet me and wanted us to know each other more. I informed him I was committed and what he was asking could not happen,” she said.

She proceeded to buy supper and by the time she returned, Muyundo was still at the parking lot.

She recalled feeling insecure as he apparently kept staring at her. She then alerted the hotel’s caretaker who walked with her to the car.

Muyundo is said to have handed the caretaker a Sh1000 note and drew his weapon firing at Chemutai.

“That was the point when he drew a gun and shot at me saying that I was the woman he was looking for,” she explained.

Muyundo is still in custody pending investigations.

