Woman Hawks Peanuts In Parliament After Making Submission On BBI

Beatrice Wayeko, a woman from Nairobi’s Kawangware area seized an opportunity in parliament and hawked peanuts after making submissions on the Building Bridges Initiative.

During the public participation forum in parliament, Beatrice intimated that she is enjoying her business as through the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, she is able to sell her merchandise in peace.

Known as Mama Njugu, she echoed that through the BBI, children in the slum areas will receive bursaries that will help advance their education and businesses will also advance.

“We have suffered every election. We cannot but anything. Today, we are free. Our children can walk and I can sell njugu to everybody,” she said.

She further proceeded and sold peanuts to Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who approved of the merchandise.

“Just for your information, I want to inform members that I have your groundnuts here,” Sakaja said.

Last week, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka deferred tabling of the BBI Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2020.

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) had been slotted in the Senate order paper for introduction in the House for first reading.

This was after he directed that the Bill be introduced in the Senate and the National Assembly concurrently.

The BBI bill surpassed the 24 County threshold last Tuesday with 43 out of 47 Counties having supported it so far.

It is expected to be held sometime in June, according to proponents of the BBI.

