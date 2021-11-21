Woman from Nairobi Conned, Left Stranded in Mombasa After Travelling to Meet Facebook Lover

A Nairobi woman is counting her losses after a man she met on Facebook left her stranded when she went to meet him at Likoni Police station.

Sara Wangui had travelled to Mombasa with her 4 year old son to meet a man she had been chatting with on Facebook for a month. According to Sara, the man, who claimed to be called Tom,had told her he is a police officer stationed at Likoni Police Station.

Upon arriving at the Police station, a person who Tom had introduced as his friend arrived and tried to convince her to go with him. However, the woman refused, on account that the ‘friend’ was shabby, a contradiction from the person she had in mind.

“Tom’s friend who has been in communication with me ever since l become close to Tom came here and claimed he had been sent by Tom to pick me but I doubt, going by how he looks. He is so unkempt,” she said.

Sara says she called Tom on Saturday morning when she was travelling, and he agreed to meet her. He however said he was afraid of picking her from the Likoni Police station.

“I called him today at around 7:00 am and he told me that he was ready to meet me. l don’t know how to go about it, since am new here,” she said.

During their month-long affair, Sara had also sent Tom a total of Sh85,000 which he had said was for constructing rental units. She says she is ready to go back home but would like to confront Yom about her money.

“I want to go back home, but l need to see him face to face and ask him how l would get a refund of my money now that l have realized he is not a police officer at Likoni police station and that the photo he has been using on social media is of an officer attached in Garissa,” she said.

