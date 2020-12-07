Woman Found With Hospitalized Machakos Senator Detained For 7 Days

A Secondary school teacher identified as Esther Nthenya Muli will be held for 7 days as police probe attempted murder of Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka.

The legislator is admitted at the Nairobi Hospital where he was rushed on Friday after complaining of a severe headache.

He is said to have checked into a Kilimani apartment on the material day in the company of a woman.

But according to his family, Kabaka was at a Kilimani restaurant having a drink when he complained of a migraine.

Reports that he was in the company of a woman, the family spokesperson said, were malicious and were meant to malign his name.

“We urge you to ignore the fake and malicious rumours being spread by some petty, callous and heartless political enemies to malign the good name of the Senator while he is helpless and fighting for dear life,” family said.

The family also noted that doctors suspect it could have been a case of a blood clot affecting his nervous system.

“Senator Kabaka was admitted to Nairobi Hospital where doctors suspected a case of blood clot affecting his nervous system,” the family added.

His wife is said to have reported the matter at Kilimani Police Station.

