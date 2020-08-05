62-year-old Woman Found Guilty Of Robbery with Violence To Spend 35 Years in Prison

A 62 year old woman was on Tuesday sentenced to 35 years in jail after being found guilty of robbery with violence.

Joyce Wairimu Kariuki was found guilty by a Loitoktok court.

According to the DCI, Wairimu is an ex-convict of Shimo La Tewa Prison where she served a 15 year sentence.

The ex convict was first arrested in 2005. Following her prosecution, then Kwale Senior Resident Magistrate D.O. Ogembo found her guilty of six different offences, including theft, forgery, attempted theft, among other crimes.

The convict had, in 2008, filed an appeal at the High Court in Mombasa, but her application was dismissed by Justice M. Muya.

On November 14, 2013, he ruled that her appeal was “convoluted, disjointed and without merit”.

Now, Wairimu has been found guilty of using violence to steal vehicles in Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa on different dates between 2018 and 2019.

“Following numerous reports of stolen motor vehicles, especially lorries in Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa between 2018 and 2019, DCI detectives narrowed down on the suspect around whom the thefts revolved,” the DCI tweeted.

