Woman Found Dead in Car Outside Carnivore

A 41-year-old woman’s lifeless body has been discovered on the steering wheel of her vehicle outside the Carnivore Hotel in Nairobi.

Victoria Nyambura Kamwaro’s body was discovered in her motor vehicle with the engine running, police have said.

Confirming the incident was Nairobi deputy police head James Mugera who noted that the deceased did not have any visible physical injuries.

Read: KNH Doctor Lydia Wahura Takes Own Life At Facility’s Parking Lot

Her body has since been sent to the mortuary.

The car had been parked at the hotel’s gate for quite some time with the engine running, prompting officials to investigate.

A probe into the cause of death is still underway.

“An autopsy will tell what caused the death,” said Mugera.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...