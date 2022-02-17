in NEWS

Woman Found Dead in Car Outside Carnivore

woman found dead carnivore
Carnivore Restaurant, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

A 41-year-old woman’s lifeless body has been discovered on the steering wheel of her vehicle outside the Carnivore Hotel in Nairobi.

Victoria Nyambura Kamwaro’s body was discovered in her motor vehicle with the engine running, police have said.

Confirming the incident was Nairobi deputy police head James Mugera who noted that the deceased did not have any visible physical injuries.

Read: KNH Doctor Lydia Wahura Takes Own Life At Facility’s Parking Lot

Her body has since been sent to the mortuary.

The car had been parked at the hotel’s gate for quite some time with the engine running, prompting officials to investigate.

A probe into the cause of death is still underway.

“An autopsy will tell what caused the death,” said Mugera.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Carnivore HotelVictoria Nyambura Kamwaro

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

eric omondi son, jacque maribe

Eric Omondi Denies Having a Child, Again (Video)
Dollars

KRA Officers Seize Ksh238 Million From Kenyan After Landing At JKIA