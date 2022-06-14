in NEWS

Detectives Trailing Woman Who Drove Off With Lover’s Car, Sh700,000 After A Night Out

Police car
Police vehicle /Courtesy

Detectives are trailing a woman who drove off with her lover’s car and Sh700,000 after a night out in Naivasha.

Reports indicate that the lovebirds arrived from Narok on Saturday and were enjoying a blissful time and merrymaking in Naivasha.

Things however took a wrong turn when the woman reportedly fled with the car which had Sh700,000 stashed inside.

According to Nation, the victim had reaped big after selling some farm produce and opted to celebrate. The woman in question is in her mid-40s with speculations that the man might have been drugged prior to the gateway.

We want to establish how the woman managed to slip away or if the man was drugged prior to the incident,” a police source told the publication.

So far, investigations have been intensified to unmask the woman and bring her to book.

