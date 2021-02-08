Woman Dies After Being Thrown Off Memba Sacco Matatu Over Fare

Police are looking for a driver and a tout of Memba Sacco matatu, Registration Number KCZ 729C, for throwing two passengers out of the moving vehicle.

The incident took place near the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Saturday, February 6, at around 6.30 pm.

The victims have been identified as Judy Wanjiku Nyaga and John Njoroge. The two are said to have been in an altercation with the conductor over fare.

The tout is said to have thrown them off the vehicle as the driver tried to run them over. They were rescued by the bystanders.

Nyaga and Njoroge reported the matter at Juja Police Station OB No. 67/06/02/2021.

JUSTICE FOR JUDY WANJIKU NYAGA Judy hails from Githambo, Kiharu. On Saturday 6th Feb 2021 at 6.30 pm, She was thrown out of a moving vehicle by the conductor at Juja stage (past the police post)after they had an altercation. @Ma3Route @FredMatiangi#TheRealEnemyofGEMA pic.twitter.com/U4RiZdzh9K — Anyamah Douglas (@danyamah) February 8, 2021

Nyaga, an employee of Equity Bank, Ruiru Branch, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital in Ruiru.

She would later complain of severe migraines prompting her family to rush her to Thika Level 5 Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Juja OCS Dorothy Mugarisha, the matatu has been traced to Mwea and has since been towed to a local police station.

