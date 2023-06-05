Woman Demands Financial Support From Mining CS Mvurya

A woman has sued Mining Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya for financial assistance.

Yvonne Anono Omazi on Friday told a Kakamega Court that the former Kwale Governor is her biological father and should be taking care of her financial needs

Ms Omazi said the former county boss stopped supporting her immediately after she completed her secondary school studies.

The 29-year-old woman avers that Mvurya who she refers to as a “man of means”, had promised to pay for her college studies but did not stay true to his word.

“The plaintiff has acknowledged that she is an adult but further avers that she has demonstrated special circumstances that require assistance from the defendant,” said her lawyer, Edwin Wafula.

“Mvurya is a man of means, having been a governor in Kwale County and now CS. Due to the apparent special circumstances, she is entitled to maintenance and sustenance from the CS.”

The plaintiff told the court that Mvurya has never disputed being her biological father but has been supporting her “sparingly” throughout her life.

She also argued that since he promised to educate her, she is entitled to share in his fortunes even in adulthood.

The court ordered her lawyer to serve the papers to Mvurya in the next two weeks, after which a hearing will be set.

Ms Omazi did not indicate whether she was married.

