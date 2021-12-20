Woman in Custody for Allegedly Killing Roommate in Narok

Police in Narok North sub-county are holding a woman believed to have killed her 42-year-old roommate.

According subcounty police commander, Frederick Shiundu, the 27-year-old suspect is believed to have killed the deceased using a sword following a quarrel.

Mr Shiundu said the women who lived together in a rented apartment were taking alcoholic drinks when one took matters into their own hands.

“We were informed by the members of the public that there were two people fighting in the house, when we arrived we met one of the women lying in a pool of blood, after being cut severally on her body,” he said.

He noted that thanks to members of the public, the police recovered a Maasai sword, the suspected murder weapon, and clothes with blood stains, from a toilet at Olerai area.

The items, he said, will be used as exhibits by the prosecution.

“The two are suspected to have been drunk at the time of the incident, because there were beer bottles in the room where the crime occurred,” he added.

While condoling with the family of the deceased, Shiundu thanked the public for raising alarm as he urged them to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The body of the deceased has since been moved to Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary as police probe the matter.

