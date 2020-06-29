Naivasha Woman Who Confessed To Killing Her 4 Children Says She Was Possessed

Beatrice Mwende, the Naivasha woman who confessed to having killed her four children on Friday night, now claims that she was possessed.

Speaking in fluent English moments before she appeared before Naivasha Senior Resident magistrate Yusuf Baraza on Monday, the 42-year-old further blamed her ex-boyfriend for the act she termed as “demonic”.

The mathematics teacher narrated that she killed her children Melody Warigia (8 years), Willy Macharia (6 years), Samantha Njeri (4 years) and Whitney Nyambura (2 years) one by one on Friday night.

She begged the court for leniency but stated that she is ready to go to jail for her actions.

According to Mwende, her ex-boyfriend whom she parted ways last year is the one who had been ordering her to do ‘queer’ things.

She claimed that on the 26th of every month, she would be possessed by evil spirits which she was not in control of.

After committing the heinous act, Mwende told the court that she later went to look for the ex-boyfriend who works in Naivasha town but did not find him at home. She claims she left him a letter.

Yesterday, police released a note that Mwende penned to her son identified as Alex explaining circumstances that forced her to commit the crime.

Alex was away with his younger brother Bravo when their mother killed their siblings.

In the emotional note, Mwende detailed that she killed the four, despite loving them dearly, “to cut off the generation link from their family”.

She noted that financial challenges and a bitter love story pushed her to cut short the lives of her children.

Mwende wrote that she learnt that her “evil” ex-boyfriend was involved with another woman (Sugar Mommy) and that the man’s property belonged to the woman, a reason why she left him.

“It’s painful to bring up a child all knowing what a hard life awaits them. I love them so so much not to see them suffer, ” the note reads in part.

“If only I had a stable job, I would have not killed your siblings.”

Meanwhile, police are seeking to hold Mwende for seven more to conduct a mental assessment before charging her with murder.

The police told the court on Monday that they also need time to conduct a postmortem on the bodies.

The case will be heard on July 6, 2020.

