Woman Claiming To Be Nyachae’s Wife Emerges With Grown-up Sons

A 65-year-old woman has emerged claiming that the late veteran politician Simeon Nyachae sired her two grown-up sons.

In an interview with members of the press on Tuesday, a day after Nyachae was laid to rest, Margaret Kerubo Chweya claimed that her family was allowed into the Gusii Stadium where the funeral service for the late cabinet minister was held but blocked from accessing Nyosia home for final funeral rites.

Ms Chweya, who has lived in the United States of America (USA) for the better part of her life, said her elder son is over 40 years old and the younger one over 30 years.

Ms Chweya revealed that she first met Nyachae in 1973 at Jogoo House, where she performed menial duties.

“I got employed at Jogoo House in 1972 as a junior staff member. I couldn’t do the white-collar jobs because of my limited education; I had dropped out in Form Two,” she said at her rural home in Kitutu Central in Kitutu Chache South Sub-County, Kisii County.

“When I shared my woes with Nyachae, whom I met in 1973, he offered to help me further my education, and also mentor me.”

What began as a platonic relationship, the woman claimed, advanced to a romantic one.

She claims that she later moved in with Nyachae at his Njoro Farm home in Nakuru County.

“In 1984, whenever he visited his Njoro wheat farm, he would ask me to tag along,” she said.

She claims to have been married by Nyachae under “customary arrangement”.

“1984 marked the beginning of what I considered a formal relationship between Nyachae and I, ” she added.

She describes Nyachae as a supportive man who supported her dreams and even paid for her trip to the US to further her studies.

“He was really supportive; he paid for my food, clothes, utilities and every other kind of bill that I incurred, ” Ms Chweya said.

“While in the US, he would visit me often. He constantly reminded that I was his wife. Nyachae loved me dearly.”

The two sons, Ms Chweya claims, were born before she flew out of the country. They are named Rodney Chweya Nyachae and Brian Nyandusi.

The woman claims that her attempts to see ailing Nyachae in Nairobi were frustrated by his other family after returning home in November 2020.

She now wants to be recognised by Nyachae’s other spouses and her children listed as beneficiaries of the late politician’s vast estate.

“My attempts to seek an out-of-public settlement with Nyachae’s wives have hit a snag,” she said, adding: “that’s why I have resorted to speak publicly.”

Nyachae had five known wives and 35 children.

He passed away on February 1 at the Nairobi Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

