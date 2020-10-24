Woman Cheats Death as She Wakes up to Husband Slitting her Throat

Maureen Anyango, a mother of four in Siaya County cheated death after she woke up to her husband slitting her throat following an unresolved argument.

According to a local publication, the events as revealed by Anyango indicate that her husband assaulted her with a machete following an argument that she thought had been sorted out.

Apparently, the couple was having marital issues where they sort the help of a local pastor to intervene. Following the meeting, Anyango reportedly went to bed thinking everything was back to normal.

“I woke to find him slitting my neck and that is when we started struggling,” Anyango said.

Read: Stepdaughter Accuses Former KTN Director Patrick Ndeda Of Killing Her Mother In Domestic Violence

She started screaming and her pleas fell on her son’s ears who ideally called on the neighbors to her rescue.

She was reportedly rushed to the hospital for treatment where her scars were nursed and treated and is currently calling for the arrest of her husband.

Domestic violence-related cases have been on the rise in the country, with those lucky to have survived coming out to narrate their stories. Sometimes, however, it is too late for some who never live to tell their stories.

Read Also: Kitengela Woman Beaten By Agent Over Sh13,000 In Rent Arrears

In a recent survey by the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS), 85 percent of domestic violence victims turn out to be women.

Online reports also indicate that abused women tend to stay in violent marriages longer due to the stigma that comes about with victims speaking out. Many are lucky to come out alive, while others get their stories told while six feet under.

There have also been increased cases on domestic violence amid the Coronavirus pandemic due to the ban of movement and lockdown restrictions.

This has also been linked to unemployment, loss of jobs and frustrations that come along with that.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu