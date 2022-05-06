Woman Charged with Drugging, Robbing Men in Kitui Released on Sh500,000 Bond

A woman who was charged with drugging and robbing men in Matuu, Kitui County has been released on Sh500,000 bond.

Victoria Wanjiku Thuku was arrested and charged with administering numbing drugs to one Moses Wambua Mutua with intent to commit a felony.

According to court documents, the incident happened on April 1, 2022 with other reports indicating that it was not the first case.

For instance, she is also facing other charges including being in possession of Identity cards (IDs) that did not belong to her.

Read: Four in Custody For Allegedly Drugging Passengers on Nairobi-bound Bus

This, the detectives believed were to be used to commit various crimes. She is also said to have resisted arrest when she was caught and attempted to remove her clothes to stop the same.

In a different incident on April 19 and April 20, Wanjiku reportedly stole a phone, an ATM card, a watch and a valuable property from a local lodging.

In this incident, she was released on Sh300,000 bond and a surety of a similar amount.

The case has been scheduled for mention on May 12, 2022.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...