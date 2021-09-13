Woman Charged with Stealing Sh834,000 from KDF Canteen

A 37-year-old woman was on Monday charged with stealing over Sh834,000 from the Kenya Defence Forces’ canteen.

Faith Njoki Gachagua is accused of dishonestly receiving the money in her Equity bank account from defence forces.

She was arraigned at the Milimani Law Couts.

The charge sheet read that on May 27, 2020, at Equity Bank in Kitale within the republic of Kenya Njoki received Ksh834,098 in her account in the name of Asper Kenya domiciled at Equity bank Kitale branch ‘knowing or having reasons to believe them to be stolen goods’.

According to the police, Njoki claimed, in her statement, that she has never done any business with KDF. She, however, admitted to owning the company that received the ‘payment’.

She pleaded not guilty before magistrate Martha Nazushi and was freed on Sh600,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000.

