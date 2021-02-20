Woman Charged For Stealing Sh15 Million From Chinese National in Lang’ata

A woman has been charged with stealing Sh15 million from a Chinese national on the night of February 11 at Phenon estate, Elgon Court, House No.21, in Langa’ata.

Appearing before Kibera senior resident magistrate Renee Kitagwa, Sarah Wanjiru Mwangi is said to have colluded with others to steal from Wang Daoli.

The charge sheet showed that Mwangi broke into Daoli’s home with the intent to commit a felony.

The accused person entered a not guilty plea and was freed on Sh5 million bond or a cash bail of Sh3 million.

Through her lawyer, Robert Businge, Mwangi sought lenient bond terms on grounds that she is a Kenyan citizen.

Read: Two More Suspects In Lang’ata Robbery Nabbed In Mombasa, Sh2 Million Recovered

The defense lawyer will next week apply for a review of the bond terms.

Three other suspects have been released but will be required to report to the investigating officer whenever they are required to.

They had on Wednesday protested their continued detention even as police lacked compelling reason to hold them.

Mr Daoli lost the money last week after he left his home for festivities.

On returning home, the foreigner found his safe and the cash missing.

He reported the matter at Lang’ata Police Station.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu